Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,648,000 after buying an additional 2,542,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,936,000 after buying an additional 844,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

