iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.78 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

