Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,678 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $47,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

LLY stock opened at $458.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $468.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $435.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

