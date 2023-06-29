Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $69,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PEG opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

