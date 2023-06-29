Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 2,068 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,344 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

