DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 705,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108,346 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $41,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,352,000 after buying an additional 402,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,240.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -147.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

