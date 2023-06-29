Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 49,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

