Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,199 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,542,000 after purchasing an additional 167,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

