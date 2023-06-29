Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Natera were worth $48,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natera by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $91,662.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,478,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,689 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $91,662.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,478,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $89,374.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $436,050.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,226 shares of company stock worth $1,118,736 over the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

