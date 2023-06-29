Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,951 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $46,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMX. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $109.87 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.