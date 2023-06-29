ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total value of $356,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,666,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,332,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

RMD opened at $214.68 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.04 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

