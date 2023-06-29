GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $223.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day moving average of $224.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

