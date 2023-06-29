GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 853 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

