GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $284.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

