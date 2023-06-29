ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 163 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,377,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after acquiring an additional 749,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

