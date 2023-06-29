ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 42,346 Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Sapiens International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 424.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 138,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.