ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.8 %

AutoNation stock opened at $163.96 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

