Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 69,975 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

