ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 269 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

