ETF Managers Group LLC Has $935,000 Stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,321,442 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 92.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 22nd Century Group

(Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.