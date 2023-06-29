ETF Managers Group LLC Has $865,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Copart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $89.71 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

