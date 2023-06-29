ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 6,905 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Lemonade worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Price Performance

LMND stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

