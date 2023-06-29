ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $192.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.75. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

