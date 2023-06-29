ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after buying an additional 1,062,538 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Elastic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after buying an additional 877,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $40,308,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Elastic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 904,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 277,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Insider Activity

Elastic Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,374 shares of company stock worth $22,605,483 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

