H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $32.04 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.