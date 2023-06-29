ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 632 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

