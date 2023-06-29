ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

ANET opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.