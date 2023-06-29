ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 91,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of KC stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.