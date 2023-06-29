ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $772.99 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.63 and a 1-year high of $778.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $692.88 and a 200-day moving average of $650.37.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

