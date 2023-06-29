ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

