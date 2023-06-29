Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock opened at $115.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.46. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.68 and a 12 month high of $131.09.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Insperity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 in the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

