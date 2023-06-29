ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KRNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

