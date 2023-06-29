ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,730 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Systrade AG lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 81.9% in the first quarter. Systrade AG now owns 387,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,521,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.90 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average is $155.31.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

