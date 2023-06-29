Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.36

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 726147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
