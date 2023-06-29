Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Down 3.1%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 50,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 428,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $535.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 292,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,712 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

(Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.