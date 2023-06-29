Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.63

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 673828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $6,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 321,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 122,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

