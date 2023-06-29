F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Shares Up 5.3%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.92. 53,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 220,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at $506,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

