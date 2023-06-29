Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 3.6%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.89. 116,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 547,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $76,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,971,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,282.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,569,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock worth $11,837,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

