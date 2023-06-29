TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 8.2%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Free Report) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$152.89 and last traded at C$152.18. Approximately 186,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 222,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.59.
TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$150.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
