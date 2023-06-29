Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 613,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,641,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

