Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.60. 161,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 798,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $901.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

