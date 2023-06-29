Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 3%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $287.78 and last traded at $287.83. 140,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 701,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insulet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 253.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,319. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

