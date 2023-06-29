Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.35

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 440499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Ispire Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

