CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Up 5.1%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.11. 757,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,976,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.87.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,249 shares of company stock worth $369,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

