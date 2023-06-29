Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.48

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.48 and last traded at $136.27, with a volume of 22805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.