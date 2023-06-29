Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 2,226 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

