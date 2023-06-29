Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $678.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 678 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 684.60 ($8.70), with a volume of 156612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($8.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.74) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Smart Metering Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market cap of £917.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6,275.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 773.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 801.70.

Insider Activity

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

In other news, insider Tim Mortlock purchased 6,820 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £49,990.60 ($63,560.84). Also, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,728 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £20,487.28 ($26,048.67). 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

