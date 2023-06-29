Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.00

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 84.75 ($1.08), with a volume of 3008619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.70 ($1.06).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.84) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £833.00 million, a PE ratio of -162.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,592.59%.

In related news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total value of £240,000 ($305,149.40). Also, insider Robert Hutson purchased 176,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £148,638.84 ($188,987.72). Insiders own 3.83% of the company's stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

