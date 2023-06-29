Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,167,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,338,380 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $8.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Diversey Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

About Diversey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diversey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter worth $48,783,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 144.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 2,706,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

