Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.12

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 304452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 67,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $698,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 152,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,710. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 102,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.